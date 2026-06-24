Love & War Set Death Case: AICWA Seeks FIR Against Bhansali, Rs 1 Crore Relief For Family

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an FIR against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the producers of Love & War following the death of a crew member during the film's shoot in Mumbai.

The incident took place on June 17 at Royal Pump Studio near Film City, where 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav lost his life while working on the set. While initial reports claimed that the worker died from an electric shock, AICWA has questioned that version and called for a detailed investigation to determine exactly what happened.

AICWA Demands FIR And Inquiry

In a letter sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AICWA urged the government to launch an independent probe and hold those responsible accountable. The association stated that the incident has raised serious concerns about worker safety on film sets.

"The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the implementation of workplace safety measures on film shooting sets," AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote in the letter. He further alleged that mandatory safety norms were not properly followed during the shoot.

The workers' body has asked authorities to register an FIR against Bhansali, the production house and any individuals found responsible after the investigation. It has also sought a complete safety audit of the Love & War set and requested that shooting activities remain suspended until safety compliance is verified.

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Demand For Compensation

AICWA has also sought financial support for Yadav's family. The deceased worker is survived by his wife and two minor daughters and was reportedly the sole earning member of the household.

The association has demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the family. It has also requested employment or financial assistance for Yadav's widow, along with long-term support for the education and welfare of his daughters.

AICWA Cites Past Mishaps

In its letter, AICWA also referred to earlier workplace accidents allegedly linked to Bhansali's productions, including incidents reported during Devdas and Padmaavat. The association argued that recurring accidents highlight the need for stricter enforcement of safety standards across the film industry.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases currently in production.

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