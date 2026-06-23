Multiple Voter ID Case: Bengaluru Court Orders Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj has reportedly been issued a non-bailable warrant by a Bengaluru court in connection with a voter ID case that dates back to 2019.

The case is based on allegations that the actor was registered as a voter in multiple states, which is not allowed under Election Commission rules.

What Is The Case?

The complaint was filed in 2019 by advocate Dileep Kumar at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station.

According to the complaint, Prakash Raj allegedly had voter registrations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Under election rules, a person can be registered as a voter in only one constituency where they normally reside.

Kumar claimed that no action was taken on his complaint. He later approached the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Election Commission of India. After allegedly receiving no response, he moved the court.

Why Did Court Issue A Warrant?

The case came up before the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Bengaluru.

Reports state that the court had issued summons to Prakash Raj twice and asked him to appear before it. However, he reportedly did not attend either hearing.

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Following his absence, the court is said to have issued a non-bailable warrant against the actor. Reports also suggest that the case has now been posted for further hearing on July 25.

Legal experts point out that a non-bailable warrant is a procedural step that allows authorities to bring an accused person before the court. It does not mean the person has been found guilty.

Actor Rejects The Claims

Prakash Raj has denied the reports linked to the case.

Reacting on social media, the actor described the claims as "fake news" and suggested that false information was being spread about him. He wrote, "But I am happy I have kept them busy."

The allegations against Prakash Raj have not been proven, and the case is still pending before the court, with further updates awaited.

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