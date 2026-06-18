Comedian Pranit More Gets Tanya Mittal's Backing Amid 'Rs 370 Biryani' Controversy

As comedian Pranit More continues to face criticism over the viral “Rs 370 biryani” controversy, fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has spoken in his defence.

While she said Pranit was wrong and should be held accountable, she also felt the online backlash has gone on for too long.

Tanya Calls For More Empathy

Speaking on Fever FM, Tanya said people often forget that those involved in controversies are human beings with families.

"I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash. But we shouldn't forget that everyone has a family. What he did was wrong, and all of this happened because of it, but human beings do make mistakes. He made one and apologised for it. After a certain point, we need to think about whether social media is becoming too toxic," she said.

Tanya added that anyone can make mistakes and become the target of online criticism.

"We should all remember that tomorrow, any one of us could be in his place. I'm saying this today, but if I make a mistake tomorrow, social media won't spare me either. There comes a point when we should put ourselves in the other person's shoes and know when to stop," she added.

Tanya made it clear that she was not defending the comments that sparked the controversy. However, she said there should be a limit to how much a person is criticised after accepting their mistake.

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How The Controversy Started?

The controversy began during one of Pranit More's crowd-work shows when audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date. He then suggested that he deserved a "return" on that expense, a remark that quickly drew criticism online.

As the clip went viral, both Himanshu and Pranit apologised. Pranit later admitted that he should have stopped the conversation and challenged the remarks instead of laughing and moving on.

FIR And NCW Notice

Following the backlash, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over alleged obscene and derogatory remarks. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned both men in connection with the case.

Even after their apologies, the controversy continues to generate debate on social media, with Tanya Mittal now urging people to balance accountability with empathy.

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