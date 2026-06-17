Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Santy Sharma? Meet The Rapper Rumoured To Enter Salman Khan's Show

As excitement around Bigg Boss 20 continues to grow, rapper Santy Sharma has emerged as one of the most talked-about names among the show's rumoured contestants.

Although the makers have not officially revealed the final lineup, his name has been appearing frequently across entertainment portals and fan pages.

Adding to the speculation, Santy recently shared a gym video on Instagram Stories with the caption, "Preparing for something Bigg."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom believed it could be a hint about his possible entry into the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Photo Credit: Santy Sharma/Instagram Stories

However, neither Santy nor the show's makers have confirmed anything so far.

So, Who Is Santy Sharma?

Born in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on September 9, 1996, Santy Sharma's real name is Ganesh Sharma. A rapper, singer, lyricist and composer, he is regarded as one of the early hip-hop artists from the region and has built a loyal following through his independent music.

Santy's musical journey includes tracks such as Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, Koshish Meri, Fake Stars, Mujhe Pyaar Kar and Gangsta. Apart from performing, he has also worked as a songwriter, composer and record producer.

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Recently, Santy made his Bollywood debut with Housefull 5, a move that expanded his reach beyond the independent music scene and brought him greater mainstream recognition.

Apart from music, Santy is known for expressing his views on social media. One of his most-discussed online moments came when he criticised the viral "Cockroach Janta Party" trend, calling it "internet drama" and urging people to verify information before believing everything they see online.

His comments sparked debate and generated significant engagement across social media platforms.

Will He Enter The Bigg Boss House?

For now, Santy's participation remains unconfirmed. Reports suggest Salman Khan is expected to return as host for Bigg Boss 20, while filming is likely to begin around September.

Several other personalities, including Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Jannat Zubair, Anjali Arora, Uorfi Javed, Redheemaa, Tushar Karwar, Awez Darbar, Apoorva Mukhija, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Purav Jha, Ruru Thakur and Arbaz Patel, have also been linked to the season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: From Ridhima Gupta To Faisal Shaikh, What We Know About The Rumoured Line-Up

Whether Santy Sharma eventually enters the house or not, the recent rumours have certainly introduced the Ratlam-born rapper to a whole new audience.

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