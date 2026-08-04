A Sea Of 22 Million: Pilgrims Mark Arbaeen In Karbala Despite US-Iran War Fears

Millions of Shiite Muslims gathered in Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Tuesday to observe the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions and concerns over a possible escalation in the US- Iran conflict.

Arbaeen is observed 40 days after Ashoura, which commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and members of his family at the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.

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According to Karbala Governor Nasseif Jassim al-Khattabi, more than 22 million pilgrims entered the city during this year's observance, including around 5 million visitors from outside Iraq, alongside millions of domestic pilgrims.

Among the prominent People who attended was Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who travelled to Karbala after arriving in the Iraqi city of Najaf on Monday, according to a report by the Associated Press. His visit underscored Iraq's delicate diplomatic position as it continues to maintain ties with both Washington and Tehran while attempting to avoid being drawn deeper into the ongoing conflict.

Iranian pilgrims were once again present in large numbers, although some observers noted a decline in visitors from European, Arab and other Islamic countries. As in previous years, thousands of volunteer groups lined the roads leading to Karbala, offering pilgrims free food, drinking water, medical assistance and other essential services.

The pilgrimage comes at a challenging time for Iraq's economy following the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted the country's oil exports. With more than 90% of government revenue generated from crude exports, Iraq remains highly exposed to prolonged disruptions in energy shipments.

At the same time, Baghdad continues to grapple with plans to disarm the country's network of militias, many of which are backed by Iran. Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most influential Iran-backed armed groups, reiterated in a statement marking Arbaeen that it rejects calls to disarm and remains committed to retaining what it described as the "weapons of the resistance."

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Meanwhile, in Iran, many Shiite Muslims who were unable to travel to Karbala held Arbaeen processions at home.

In Tehran, mourners marched nearly 20 kilometres to a Shiite shrine, chanting slogans calling for retaliation over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes by the United States and Israel. Some demonstrators also trampled on U.S. and Israeli flags.

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