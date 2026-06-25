Oscars: Vishal Bhardwaj, Eka Lakhani Among Indians Invited To Become Academy Members, Gain Voting Rights

Several accomplished Indian film professionals have received invitations to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars. The Academy has invited 529 film professionals from around the world as part of its 2026 membership class.

Those who accept will become members of the organisation responsible for the Academy Awards and gain voting rights in the Oscars process.

Strong Indian Representation

Among the Indian invitees are filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, costume designer Eka Lakhani, editors Deepa Bhatia and A Sreekar Prasad, and casting director Dilip Shankar.

The list also features animation artist Avneet Kaur, production and technology professionals Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, along with visual effects specialists Becky Graham and Jay Mehta.

The selection highlights the growing presence of Indian talent across multiple areas of filmmaking, from creative storytelling and editing to technology, visual effects and casting.

Academy Welcomes New Members

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said, "We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry."

The Academy said invitations are extended across its 19 branches and one membership classification, covering a broad range of filmmaking disciplines.

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Academy membership is granted through sponsorship rather than application, with selections based on professional achievements and contributions to cinema. Oscar nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year they receive their nomination and do not require sponsors.

Diversity And Global Reach

The Academy noted that this year's invitees include 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners and three recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

According to the Academy, women make up 42 per cent of the 2026 class, while 56 per cent belong to underrepresented communities. Additionally, 53 per cent of invitees come from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

If all 529 invitees accept the offer, the Academy's membership will increase to 11,319 members, including 10,338 eligible Oscar voters.

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