OTT Releases This Weekend: Raja Shivaji, Little Brother, Alliance — Movies, Series To Watch

From a grand historical epic and a high-stakes reality competition to family dramas, thrillers and compelling documentaries, Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV have a diverse lineup of new releases arriving this weekend. Read on to find your next binge-watch.

Raja Shivaji (Netflix)

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is a historical epic that chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey to establish Hindavi Swarajya, showcasing the vision, courage and leadership that shaped his legacy.

Streaming from June 26

Alliance (Prime Video)

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition series in which 16 contestants enter the game with pre-existing relationships and must navigate trust, strategy and shifting alliances to stay in the race for victory.

Streaming from June 26

Perfect Family (SonyLIV)

Perfect Family follows the Karkaria family, whose seemingly ideal life hides years of unresolved conflicts, emotional wounds and strained relationships. The Hindi drama explores the complexities of family bonds and the secrets that often lie beneath a perfect facade.

Streaming from June 26

Little Brother (Netflix)

The film follows Rudd, a successful real estate agent whose well-organized life with his wife is turned upside down when the eccentric Marcus unexpectedly returns, forcing him to confront chaos from his past.

Streaming from June 26

Agent Kim Reactivated (Netflix)

This Korean thriller follows So as Kim, a North Korean defector and a former secret agent who is forced back into action after his daughter is kidnapped.

Streaming from June 26

Blue Jasmine (Prime Video)

The acclaimed drama follows a woman trying to rebuild her life after a devastating personal crisis.

Streaming from June 26

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Chris & Martina: The Final Set (Netflix)

A documentary chronicling the legendary rivalry and enduring friendship between tennis icons Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

Streaming from June 26

Notes From the Last Row (Netflix)

This Korean psychological drama follows a complex mentor-student relationship that gradually turns into obsession.

Streaming from June 26

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Lock Upp Season 2 (Netflix)

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show returns with a new batch of celebrity contestants, fresh twists and new hosts.

Streaming from June 27

In the Eye of the Storm Season 4 (Prime Video)

The documentary series presents real-life footage and stories from people caught in the middle of natural disasters.

Streaming from June 28

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