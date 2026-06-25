Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Lingam To Baahubali: The Torchbearer — What To Watch

From gripping crime dramas and supernatural mysteries to heartwarming comedies and a deep dive into the Baahubali phenomenon, Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT and Saina Play have plenty in store for viewers this week.

Lingam (JioHotstar)

Tamil crime thriller series follows a kabaddi champion whose dream of becoming a police officer is shattered after he is falsely accused of murder, pushing him into the world of crime.

Streaming from June 26

Baahubali: The Torchbearer (Netflix)

This Telugu documentary series explores the making, legacy and global impact of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the world of Mahishmati was created.

Streaming from June 26

Muthassi (ZEE5)

Directed by Nandulal MS, this Malayalam horror-mystery series unfolds in a village on the Kerala-Karnataka border. The story follows Leela, a devoted mother whose life takes a dark turn when her husband returns to his ancestral home, uncovering chilling secrets linked to a cursed family legacy.

Streaming from June 26

Kunddala Puranam (Saina Play)

This Malayalam comedy-drama is directed by Santhosh Puthukkunnu. The story follows a caring father whose search for his daughter's lost gold earrings sets off an unexpected chain of events, blending laughter, family emotions and village life.

Streaming from June 26

Mammatiyaan Stars (ZEE5)

This Tamil series follows a group of cricket-loving friends from a village who travel to Chennai with dreams of watching their idol, MS Dhoni, in action. However, their plans are thrown into disarray when they discover their match tickets are fake, leading them on an eventful journey filled with unexpected obstacles, friendship and determination.

Streaming from June 26

ALSO READ: Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Episodes, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch

Veerabhadruni Rahasyam (ZEE5)

Directed by Bheemagani Sri Vardhan Reddy, this Telugu series follows a young woman who investigates a series of mysterious deaths in a village where residents believe they are acts of divine punishment. As she digs deeper, she uncovers hidden crimes, dark secrets and the truth behind long-held superstitions.

Streaming from June 26

Moondram Kan (Sun NXT)

Directed by Sago Ganesan, this Tamil story revolves around the murder of a factory's general manager. As the investigation unfolds, suspicion falls on four individuals connected to the workplace, each with possible motives, leaving authorities to uncover who is truly responsible for the crime.

Streaming from June 26

ALSO READ: The Bear Season 5 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Episodes, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Carmy's Final Chapter

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.