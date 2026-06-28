House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

After a shocking premiere that ended with a major death and a devastating battle, House of the Dragon Season 3 is moving into the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet.

As the Targaryen civil war grows deadlier, Episode 2 is expected to deal with the consequences of the conflict and the impact it will have on both Team Black and Team Green.

What Happened in Episode 1?

House of the Dragon Season 3 began with the Battle of the Gullet, a major battle in the Targaryen civil war. As the conflict intensified across Westeros, Rhaena Targaryen finally claimed the wild dragon Sheepstealer, while Aegon II and Larys Strong were captured after escaping from King's Landing.

The episode's central conflict sees the Triarchy attack Corlys Velaryon's fleet, prompting Jacaerys and Baela to join the battle on dragonback. Chaos erupts when Sheepstealer attacks ships from both sides, and amid the fighting, Jace's dragon Vermax crashes into the sea. Jace survives the fall but is killed by enemy arrows, marking the episode's biggest death.

The battle also ends with Alyn killing Admiral Lohar, while Corlys's fate remains uncertain, setting the stage for a deadlier phase of the war.

What To Expect From Episode 2?

Episode 2 is expected to focus on the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet, especially the impact of Jacaerys Velaryon's death on Team Black. Rhaenyra Targaryen is likely to learn of her son's tragic fate after he defied her orders and flew into battle.

The episode may also explore the fallout from Rhaena Targaryen's actions, as her newly claimed dragon, Sheepstealer, caused chaos during the battle. Meanwhile, questions remain over the fate of Corlys Velaryon, whose whereabouts were left uncertain after the devastating conflict.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Cast And Crew

Several key cast members are returning, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh, while Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

When And Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, Episode 1 premieres on June 29 at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The season finale is scheduled to air on August 10th in India after an eight-week run.

ALSO READ: Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Episodes, Plot, Cast, Where To Watch

Watch The Trailers Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.