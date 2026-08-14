OpenAI Faces Second Senior Exit Ahead Of IPO As Revenue Chief Denise Dresser Leaves

OpenAI's Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser is leaving the company as the company gears up for its Initial public offering, which is expected to be a blockbuster IPO.

In a press release, the company intimated that Dresser will be leaving OpenAI “to pursue other opportunities,” after working for a little less than a year for the AI platform.

Dresser's exit marks the second senior exit within three days after Brad Lightcap announced his decision to leave the company on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

Dresser Leaves After Eight Months

Denise Dresser joined the company in December after spending more than a decade as an executive at Salesforce. She was mainly brought into the company with a focus on expanding OpenAI's enterprise business, an area that has become increasingly important as the company competes with rival Anthropic.

In April, she also took over other responsibilities that were previously handled by Lightcap, after the company said he was moving into a role focused on special projects.

In a LinkedIn post, Dresser wrote, “The opportunity to work hands-on with the most transformative technology in the world has been nothing short of incredible. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and, even more, of how this team has shown up for our customers and one another.

Thank you for your trust, your partnership, your hard work, and the energy you bring every day. You've kept an extraordinary pace, all while staying focused on delivering value for our customers. No one works harder than this team. I'm deeply grateful to every one of you.”

Dresser will remain at OpenAI briefly to work with the business team and support customers during the transition. The company has appointed Dali Rajic, former president and chief operating officer of cybersecurity firm Wiz, as its new chief revenue officer.

More Senior Executives Exit

Dresser's departure comes just days after Lightcap announced that he was leaving OpenAI to start something new. Lightcap had spent eight years at the company.

Apart from Dresser and Lightcap, Fidji Simo also stepped down from her role as OpenAI's product and business chief. Simo said she was leaving to focus on recovery after a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness. Three other OpenAI executives also left the company in April.

The leadership changes come at a critical point for OpenAI as the company confidentially filed its IPO prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in June, shortly after Anthropic made a similar filing.

Also Read: Who Is Brad Lightcap? Sam Altman's Close Aide Resigns Amid ChatGPT Maker Gearing To Go Public

Enterprise Business In Focus

OpenAI closed a funding round in March at an $852 billion valuation, raising expectations around its eventual public-market debut.

The company has been working to expand its enterprise customer base, with Dresser playing a key role in that effort. OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar said in January that enterprise customers accounted for roughly 40% of the company's business and could approach 50% by the end of the year.

“I'm incredibly proud of all we've accomplished together and deeply grateful to the extraordinary people and customers who made this chapter so meaningful. I'm excited for what lies ahead and will be cheering this remarkable team on every step of the way,” Dresser wrote in her LinkedIn post.

Also Read: Blocked At Work? OpenAI Employees Have A Secret Weapon For Workplace Roadblocks

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