NMDC Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend News, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Investors will closely watch NMDC Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 14, focusing on iron ore realisations, EBITDA margins, production and sales volumes, and commentary on its FY27 guidance.

Hyderabad-based NMDC is India's largest iron ore producer and a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Steel. The company is involved in the exploration and production of iron ore and other minerals.

Here are all the latest details about NMDC's Q1 results, earnings call, dividend and other key aspects:

NMDC Q1 FY27 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

NMDC Ltd. is set to hold a Board of Directors meeting on Friday, Aug. 14, to consider and approve its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The PSU has not shared any details about dividend consideration at the upcoming meeting. In May, it announced a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the fiscal 2026.

NMDC Q1 FY27 Results: Earnings Call

NMDC is yet to announce the schedule for its Q1 FY27 earnings call.

NMDC Q1 FY27 Results: Key Things To Watch

In the Q1 results, investors will closely watch:

Production and sales volumes

Iron ore realisations

Revenue growth and margins

Domestic iron ore prices

FY27 production targets

NMDC Share Price History

NMDC's stock performance has remained largely flat over the last five trading sessions and one month. The stock has gained around 4.29% over the past six months and is up about 2.2% year-to-date. Over the past year, the stock has delivered around 17% return.

NMDC touched a 52-week high of Rs 97.49 on June 3, 2026, on the NSE, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 68.19, recorded on Aug. 29, 2025.

NMDC Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot: Consolidated QoQ

Net Profit up 15.5% at Rs 2,018 crore versus Rs 1,747 crore

Revenue up 49% at Rs 11,343 crore versus Rs 7,611 crore

Ebitda up 23.2% at Rs 2,643 crore versus Rs 2,145 crore

Ebitda margin fell to 23.3% versus 28.2%

Recommended final dividend of Re 1 per share.

ALSO READ: Indraprastha Gas Q1 Result: Profit Falls 33% QoQ To Rs 186 Crore; Revenue Rises 10%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.