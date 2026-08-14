Technocraft Ventures IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Gain

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Technocraft Ventures IPO stands at Rs 42, indicating potential listing gains of around 19.81% over the issue price of Rs 212. The shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE today, Aug. 14.

Technocraft Ventures Listing Price

According to InvestorGain, Technocraft Ventures IPO is likely to list at Rs 254, based on the latest GMP of Rs 42 and the upper price band of Rs 212. This implies a potential listing gain of 19.81% over the issue price.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO Subscription Status

The IPO saw strong demand across all investor categories, with overall subscription reaching 38.69 times. Non-institutional investors led with 65.06 times subscription, followed by qualified institutional buyers at 42.26 times and retail investors at 25.35 times. In total, investors bid for over 32.17 crore shares against 83.17 lakh shares offered.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO Details:

The IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 95 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 201.51 crore

Offer-for-sale (OFS): 24 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 50.37 crore

The issue worth Rs 251.88 crore set a price band at Rs 200 to Rs 212 per share. The lot size for an application is 70 shares, requiring retail investors to invest at least in one lot worth Rs 14,840 (at the upper price end).

Khambatta Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Listing Today:

The IPO is scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE on Friday, Aug. 14. Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment was finalised on Aug. 12.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Financials:

For FY26, the company reported:

Total Income: Rs 347 crore v Rs 281 crore in FY25

Profit After Tax: Rs 43.32 crore v Rs 28.20 crore in FY25

Ebitda: Rs 72.18 crore v Rs 49.63 crore last fiscal

Technocraft Ventures IPO Proceeds:

The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to fund the company's working capital requirements, with Rs 150 crore allocated for this purpose. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Technocraft Ventures Business:

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is a public infrastructure development company executing turnkey EPC projects, mainly for state governments and agencies in north India. Its portfolio spans water and wastewater, roads and highways, urban infrastructure, power distribution, among other things.

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Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.



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