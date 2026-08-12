Technocraft Ventures IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment status is expected to be available on Aug. 12 after the basis of allotment is finalised. The Rs 251.88 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 38.69 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 12.26% listing gain.

Technocraft Ventures Expected Listing Price

Technocraft Ventures IPO's latest GMP is Rs 26 on Aug. 12, 2026. With the IPO's upper price band set at Rs 212, the estimated listing price is Rs 238, calculated as the cap price of Rs 212 plus the GMP of Rs 26. Based on this GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver an estimated 12.26% gain on listing.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 13.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Technocraft Ventures IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Technocraft Ventures” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Technocraft Ventures IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'TECHNOCRAF' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Steps To Check Technocraft Ventures IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website.

Choose any one of the three available servers.

Select “ Technocraft Ventures ” from the company dropdown menu.

” from the company dropdown menu. Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click Search to check your share allotment status.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Listing Date

Technocraft Ventures IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 14.

Technocraft Ventures Subscription

The IPO was subscribed 38.69 times overall.

Category Subscription QIB 42.26x NII 65.06x Retail 25.35x Overall 38.69x

Technocraft Ventures IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 251.88 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 95 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 201.51 crore and an offer for sale of 24 lakh shares worth Rs 50.37 crore. The IPO has fixed its price band at Rs 200-Rs 212 per share.

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