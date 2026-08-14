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Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Protest Reaches 21st Day, Plan Tiranga Yatra

Students continue their protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged Jharkhand PSC and Staff Selection Commission exam irregularities.

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Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Protest Reaches 21st Day, Plan Tiranga Yatra
An aerial view of students and job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi.
Photo: PTI
  • Students protest for 21 days at Jharkhand stadium over JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities
  • Protesters demand a CBI inquiry and plan Tiranga Yatra on August 15 to intensify agitation
  • JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch warns government against filing FIRs against genuine students
What is the government's current response to the students' demands?

The students' protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and  Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium continues for the 21st day on Friday. The students remain adamant and are unwilling to back down from their demands. The primary demand of the protest is a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities associated with JPSC and JSSC.

The students have announced plans to hold a 'Tiranga Yatra' (Tricolour March) on August 15. They remain hopeful that the government will eventually accede to their demands, even if belatedly. They have stated that the agitation will continue until a concrete decision regarding their demands is reached.

"We will take out 'Tiranga Yatra' on August 15 to strengthen our agitation. We warn the Jharkhand government to refrain from lodging FIR against any genuine student," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch announced.

An aerial view of students and job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

An aerial view of students and job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.
Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

The Manch accused the Congress, a constituent of the ruling JMM-led coalition, of spreading lies that the delegation which met the Jharkhand Government panel did not comprise students. They showed their identity cards and cautioned that the government should stop playing with their career.

Earlier, Congress minister Shilpy Neha Tirkey had alleged that the delegation which met the government panel lacked students' representation.

ALSO READ: Who Is Devendra Nath Mahto? Student Leader Called 'Sonam Wangchuk' Of Jharkhand Protest

The ABVP on Thursday also held protests across the country over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in examinations conducted by the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JSSC, demanding a CBI investigation and strict action against those responsible.

The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also raised concerns over repeated changes in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter and questioned the credibility of the ongoing investigation.

BJP supporters burn a tyre during Jharkhand Bandh called by state BJP in Ranchi.

BJP supporters burn a tyre during 'Jharkhand Bandh' called by state BJP in Ranchi.
Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Students in Jharkhand have been protesting for several days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on a hunger strike for the past 13 days over the issue.

ALSO READ: Sam Pitroda Reacts To Ranchi Protests: 'Students Are Not Enemy, They Are India's Future'

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