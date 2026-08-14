Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Protest Reaches 21st Day, Plan Tiranga Yatra

The students' protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium continues for the 21st day on Friday. The students remain adamant and are unwilling to back down from their demands. The primary demand of the protest is a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities associated with JPSC and JSSC.

The students have announced plans to hold a 'Tiranga Yatra' (Tricolour March) on August 15. They remain hopeful that the government will eventually accede to their demands, even if belatedly. They have stated that the agitation will continue until a concrete decision regarding their demands is reached.

"We will take out 'Tiranga Yatra' on August 15 to strengthen our agitation. We warn the Jharkhand government to refrain from lodging FIR against any genuine student," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch announced.

An aerial view of students and job aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

The Manch accused the Congress, a constituent of the ruling JMM-led coalition, of spreading lies that the delegation which met the Jharkhand Government panel did not comprise students. They showed their identity cards and cautioned that the government should stop playing with their career.

Earlier, Congress minister Shilpy Neha Tirkey had alleged that the delegation which met the government panel lacked students' representation.

ALSO READ: Who Is Devendra Nath Mahto? Student Leader Called 'Sonam Wangchuk' Of Jharkhand Protest

The ABVP on Thursday also held protests across the country over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in examinations conducted by the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JSSC, demanding a CBI investigation and strict action against those responsible.

The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also raised concerns over repeated changes in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter and questioned the credibility of the ongoing investigation.

BJP supporters burn a tyre during 'Jharkhand Bandh' called by state BJP in Ranchi.

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Students in Jharkhand have been protesting for several days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on a hunger strike for the past 13 days over the issue.

ALSO READ: Sam Pitroda Reacts To Ranchi Protests: 'Students Are Not Enemy, They Are India's Future'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.