Dry Days In August 2026: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In India On These Dates

August 2026 has several dry days when liquor shops and other alcohol retailers will be required to remain closed in parts of India. While Independence Day on Aug. 15 is widely observed as a dry day, additional dates can vary across states and cities based on local government notifications.

Liquor shops, wine stores and other retail alcohol outlets are required to remain closed on notified dry days. Bars, pubs and restaurants serving liquor may also face restrictions on the occasions, depending on the rules issued by the respective state authorities.

What Are Dry Days?

These are government-notified dates on which the retail sale and, in many cases, the serving of alcoholic beverages are prohibited in India. Such restrictions are typically imposed on national holidays, major religious festivals and other significant occasions to maintain public order and ensure peaceful celebrations.

The commonly observed nationwide dry days include Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. States can also announce additional dry days based on local festivals, religious observances and election-related regulations. Authorities sometimes declare dry days during elections in accordance with election regulations.

Violating dry-day rules can result in strict action under the applicable state excise laws. Depending on the nature of the violation, penalties may include fines, suspension or cancellation of liquor licences and prosecution.

Dry Days In August 2026: Full List Of Dates

Aug. 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

The most significant dry day in the month is Aug. 15, Independence Day. Liquor shops and other alcohol retailers are generally required to remain closed on Independence Day. Restrictions on serving alcohol at bars, pubs and restaurants may vary by state.

Aug. 25 (Tuesday): Eid-e-Milad

Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Some states and cities may observe a dry day on Aug. 25 for Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi), depending on local government notifications. Liquor shops and other licensed alcohol retailers will be required to remain closed in areas where the dry-day notification applies. Restrictions on bars and restaurants may vary by local rules.

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Upcoming Dry Days In 2026: Month-wise List

September Dry Days

Sept. 4 (Friday): Janmashtami - Dry-day restrictions may apply in select states and cities, depending on local excise notifications

Sept. 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi (only in Maharashtra and Karnataka)

Sept. 25 (Friday): Anant Chaturdashi (only in Maharashtra)

October Dry Days

Oct. 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

Oct. 7 (Wednesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - State-specific dry-day restrictions may apply.

Oct. 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra - State-specific dry-day restrictions may apply.

November Dry Days

Nov. 5 (Thursday): Kartiki Ekadashi - State-specific dry-day restrictions may apply..

Nov. 8 (Sunday): Diwali (only in Delhi NCR)

Nov. 10 (Tuesday): Govardhan Puja - State-specific dry-day restrictions may apply.

Nov. 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti/ Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas - State-specific dry-day restrictions may apply.

December Dry Days

Dec. 25 (Friday): Christmas

Disclaimer: Dry-day dates may vary across Indian states and cities based on local government notifications. Readers should check their respective state excise department or local authorities for the latest updates.

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