Oracle Layoffs: 500 More Employees Shown The Door. See Which Teams Were Hit By Downsizing

Oracle has reportedly begun a fresh round of layoffs in Romania, with approximately 500 employees facing job cuts. The latest job cuts reportedly began on June 25 and represent Oracle's second round of workforce reductions in less than a year. Oracle has not publicly confirmed the number of roles affected or issued a detailed statement on the same

Media reports suggest the reductions are part of a broader restructuring effort that has also led to job cuts in the United States and India. The company has been reshaping operations as it increases investment in cloud infrastructure and AI-related products and services.

The latest reductions follow an earlier round of layoffs in late 2025, when Oracle reportedly eliminated around 400 positions in Romania. This was followed by Oracle cutting around 30,000 jobs, mostly in the US and India, in early 2026.

Oracle's Romania operations reportedly employ roughly 4,000 people, making the country one of the company's larger engineering and services hubs in Central and Eastern Europe.

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Business Units Affected

The layoffs appear to extend across a wide range of teams, indicating a broad-based restructuring rather than cuts limited to a single department. According to reports, business units that may be affected include:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Database Technologies

One Oracle EMEA

Industries Applications

Oracle Health & Analytics

Customer Success Services

Fusion Applications Development & Support

General and Administrative functions

Other technology groups

The breadth of the affected units suggests that engineering, support, customer-facing and back-office roles may all be included in the restructuring.

How The Employees Were Told About Layoffs

Employees were reportedly notified through individual emails from Oracle's human resources team, with managers copied on the messages. The notifications included supporting documents, according to employee accounts cited in Livemint.

Some employees said the wording described the layoffs as “proposed,” creating uncertainty about whether the decisions were final or open to discussion. Because notifications were reportedly sent in phases, workers who did not receive an email immediately were unsure whether their jobs had been retained.

Several employees also reportedly said that their Slack and other internal accounts remained active after they were informed that their roles were being eliminated, adding to confusion around the process.

Severance Package

Affected workers are reportedly being offered severance packages that include one month's salary for every year of service, around three additional compensatory salaries, and two months of garden leave, according to employee accounts cited by the Times of India. Oracle has not publicly confirmed the reported severance terms.

ALSO READ: Oracle Layoffs: Massive Restructuring Enters Final Phase; 18% Workforce Impacted

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