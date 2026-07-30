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Hyundai Motor Q1 Preview: Results Expected To Show Decline In Revenue And Profit

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to announce Q1FY27 results with revenue expected to drop 1% YoY to Rs 16,215 crore amid supply disruptions and rising costs.

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Hyundai Motor Q1 Preview: Results Expected To Show Decline In Revenue And Profit
Hyundai Faces Margin Pressure Amid Lower Volumes And Rising Costs In Q1FY27
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will announce its Q1FY27 results on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The company will hold an earnings call with investors and analysts later in the day at 4:30 pm to discuss the results and the quarterly performance.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s consolidated Q1FY27 results are expected to show a softer YoY performance, according to Bloomberg estimates. The revenue is seen 1% lower to Rs 16,215 crore from Rs 16,410 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ebitda is expected to fall 32% to Rs 1,497 crore from Rs 2,185 crore, with the EBIT margin seen reducing to 9.23% from 13.31% a year earlier. Profit is estimated to decline 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,115 crore from Rs 1,369 crore.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Q1FY27 Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue seen 1% lower at Rs 16,215 crore versus Rs 16,410 crore.
  • Ebitda seen 32% lower at Rs 1,497 crore versus Rs 2,185 crore.
  • EBIT Margin seen 9.23% versus 13.31%
  • Profit seen 19% lower at Rs 1115 crore versus Rs 1369 crore.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor Workers Strike Over Bonuses, Robot Job Security

Here's what analysts are expecting from Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Q1 results

JM Financials

  • Expects revenue to decline 15.3% QoQ and 2.4% YoY, led by a 14.5% QoQ decline in volumes following a fire incident at one of Hyundai's suppliers.
  • Other operating income is expected to decline sharply QoQ due to seasonality.
  • Higher raw material prices and lower production are expected to weigh on margins.
  • Accordingly, JM Financials expects the EBITDA margin to contract by 120 bps QoQ.

Jefferies

  • Expects a weak quarter for Hyundai, forecasting EBITDA to decline 31% YoY.
  • In comparison, Maruti Suzuki is expected to report modest EBITDA growth of 2% YoY.

Citi

  • Remains constructive on Hyundai, citing the potential for stronger-than-expected demand trends and the success of new launches, which could drive market share gains and support premium valuations.
  • Sees margin expansion as a key upside trigger, supported by an improved product mix and operating leverage.
  • Hyundai's recent launches and SUV-focused portfolio could also help it sustain its competitive positioning in a challenging passenger vehicle market.

MOFSL

  • Hyundai posted a 1% YoY decline in volumes in 1Q, largely due to a fire incident at one of its suppliers in June.
  • Margins are likely to remain under pressure due to lower volumes, rising input costs, and higher discounts.
  • MOFSL expects the EBITDA margin to decline by 430 bps YoY and 140 bps QoQ to 9%.
  • It expects HMIL to report a 40% decline in earnings on account of lower volumes and margin contraction.

Nirmal Bang

  • Total revenue is expected to decline by around 1% YoY due to lower volumes.
  • The EBITDA margin is likely to contract by around 290 bps YoY, primarily due to higher commodity costs, a weaker product mix, and lower capacity utilisation following production disruptions.
  • Key monitorables include demand recovery, commodity prices, and production normalisation.

IIFL Capital

  • Expects volumes to decline 1% YoY and 14% QoQ.
  • ASP is expected to be lower QoQ due to a weaker model mix and lower government incentives.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, M&M, Swiggy, Hyundai Motor Among 100+ Companies Reporting Earnings

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