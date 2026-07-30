Hyundai Motor Q1 Preview: Results Expected To Show Decline In Revenue And Profit

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will announce its Q1FY27 results on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The company will hold an earnings call with investors and analysts later in the day at 4:30 pm to discuss the results and the quarterly performance.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s consolidated Q1FY27 results are expected to show a softer YoY performance, according to Bloomberg estimates. The revenue is seen 1% lower to Rs 16,215 crore from Rs 16,410 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Ebitda is expected to fall 32% to Rs 1,497 crore from Rs 2,185 crore, with the EBIT margin seen reducing to 9.23% from 13.31% a year earlier. Profit is estimated to decline 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,115 crore from Rs 1,369 crore.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Q1FY27 Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue seen 1% lower at Rs 16,215 crore versus Rs 16,410 crore.

Ebitda seen 32% lower at Rs 1,497 crore versus Rs 2,185 crore.

EBIT Margin seen 9.23% versus 13.31%

Profit seen 19% lower at Rs 1115 crore versus Rs 1369 crore.

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Here's what analysts are expecting from Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Q1 results

JM Financials

Expects revenue to decline 15.3% QoQ and 2.4% YoY, led by a 14.5% QoQ decline in volumes following a fire incident at one of Hyundai's suppliers.

Other operating income is expected to decline sharply QoQ due to seasonality.

Higher raw material prices and lower production are expected to weigh on margins.

Accordingly, JM Financials expects the EBITDA margin to contract by 120 bps QoQ.

Jefferies

Expects a weak quarter for Hyundai, forecasting EBITDA to decline 31% YoY.

In comparison, Maruti Suzuki is expected to report modest EBITDA growth of 2% YoY.

Citi

Remains constructive on Hyundai, citing the potential for stronger-than-expected demand trends and the success of new launches, which could drive market share gains and support premium valuations.

Sees margin expansion as a key upside trigger, supported by an improved product mix and operating leverage.

Hyundai's recent launches and SUV-focused portfolio could also help it sustain its competitive positioning in a challenging passenger vehicle market.

MOFSL

Hyundai posted a 1% YoY decline in volumes in 1Q, largely due to a fire incident at one of its suppliers in June.

Margins are likely to remain under pressure due to lower volumes, rising input costs, and higher discounts.

MOFSL expects the EBITDA margin to decline by 430 bps YoY and 140 bps QoQ to 9%.

It expects HMIL to report a 40% decline in earnings on account of lower volumes and margin contraction.

Nirmal Bang

Total revenue is expected to decline by around 1% YoY due to lower volumes.

The EBITDA margin is likely to contract by around 290 bps YoY, primarily due to higher commodity costs, a weaker product mix, and lower capacity utilisation following production disruptions.

Key monitorables include demand recovery, commodity prices, and production normalisation.

IIFL Capital

Expects volumes to decline 1% YoY and 14% QoQ.

ASP is expected to be lower QoQ due to a weaker model mix and lower government incentives.

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