IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Films List: Ranbir Kapoor's, Yash's Ramayana Part 1 Takes No. 1 Spot

As several big-ticket Indian films gear up for release in the second half of 2026, IMDb has revealed which titles have generated the most excitement among moviegoers.

Topping the platform's latest Most Anticipated Indian Movies list is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, where Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Yash steps into the role of Ravana, according to a report by Variety.

How Rankings Work?

According to Variety, the rankings were prepared using page views from IMDb's 250 million-plus monthly users between January 1 and June 28. Only films with confirmed theatrical or streaming releases scheduled between July and December 2026 were considered for the list.

The list includes films from five Indian languages, led by 12 Hindi titles. It also features four Tamil films, two Malayalam films, and one Telugu and one Kannada film, highlighting the wide range of stories set to release later this year.

Top 20 Films On List

Several actors reportedly feature more than once in the Top 20 list. Besides leading the chart with Ramayana Part 1, Yash also appears at No. 3 with his action film Toxic.

Anil Kapoor has two entries as well, appearing in Alia Bhatt-led Alpha, which ranks second, and Shah Rukh Khan's King at No. 4.

Ajay Devgn continues his strong presence with Dhamaal 4 at No. 5 and Drishyam 3 at No. 6. Sunny Deol also secures two spots through Ramayana Part 1 and Ikka, which is placed 12th.

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Other films in the ranking include Vishwanath & Sons (7), Mirzapur: The Movie (8), Haiwaan (9), Eetha (10), Awarapan 2 (11), Ikka (12), Arasan (13), Khalifa (14), I'm Game (15), Ranabaali (16), Shakti Shalini (17), Idhayam Murali (18), Sigma (19) and Vvan – Force of the Forest (20).

Theatrical vs Streaming Releases

While the list is largely dominated by theatrical releases, Ikka is the only film currently planned for a direct streaming debut. Another notable entry is Mirzapur: The Movie, which brings the popular Prime Video crime franchise to cinemas for the first time.

With a mix of mythology, action, thrillers, comedies and franchise films making the cut, IMDb's latest rankings offer an early snapshot of the movies audiences are looking forward to the most in the months ahead.

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