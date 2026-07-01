Alpha Advance Bookings: Ticket Sales Begin For Alia-Sharvari Film

Advance bookings for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, have officially gone live on Wednesday ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on July 3.

Announcing the start of advance sales, YRF shared a new poster on Instagram and wrote, "hum thoda fight karte hain… aap tickets book kar do ???????????? ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW ????️ (link in bio). 2 days to αlpha!"

Moviegoers can now book tickets through online platforms such as BookMyShow and TicketNew, while bookings are also open at leading multiplex chains including PVR INOX, Cinepolis and Miraj Cinemas.

Early Booking Trends

The action thriller has sold over 700 tickets across the three national multiplex chains as of Wednesday afternoon, generating an estimated gross of around Rs 2.10 lakh, according to industry tracker Sacnilk

Among the national chains, INOX is leading the advance sales with more than 500 tickets sold, followed by PVR with around 150 tickets and Cinepolis with nearly 50 tickets.

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YRF has also instructed exhibitors not to schedule shows before 9:30 am on release day. Reports further suggest that ticket prices have been aligned with the current pricing of Welcome to the Jungle. As part of its release strategy, YRF has directed multiplexes to schedule a fixed minimum number of screenings based on the number of screens, ranging from four shows at two-screen properties to eight at four-screen complexes.

Ahead of release, the CBFC awarded Alpha a U/A 16+ certificate after minor edits to violent scenes and language.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt as Sita and Sharvari as Durga, two elite agents who team up for a high-stakes mission against a powerful criminal network. Bobby Deol plays a mentor-turned-antagonist, while Anil Kapoor appears in a key role. The film is also expected to feature a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan as it expands the YRF Spy Universe.

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