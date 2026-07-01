Alia Bhatt Uses Samay Raina's Viral Line To Handle Heckler At Alpha Event | Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt had the perfect comeback ready when a heckler interrupted her during an Alpha promotional event at JECRC University in Rajasthan.

Instead of brushing off the remark, Alia recreated Samay Raina's viral one-liner in response during a live interaction that quickly went viral once again.

What Happened At Alpha Event?

During an interactive session with students, Alia was asked about her decision to appear on the comedy show despite its spontaneous and unfiltered format. An audience member asked, "How did the management and you convince yourself ki main Latent pe aaun aur itna unfiltered show karke dikhaun?"

Before Alia could respond, someone else from the crowd shouted, "Paisa (money)!"

Instead of ignoring the interruption, the actor smiled and replied with the now-famous line, "Kisne bola ye, kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Who said this, probably some broke person)." Her response drew loud cheers and laughter from the audience, with the clip quickly making its way across social media.

Samay Raina Reacts

As the clip went viral, Samay Raina also weighed in. The official India's Got Latent handle commented, "Too good!", while Samay reacted by writing, "Killl!"

While many social media users appreciated the humorous exchange, a few questioned whether the moment had been planned. One user commented, "I know it's scripted but I can't prove it!"

ALSO READ: 'No Lessons Learnt': Samay Raina's Old India's Got Latent Clip Draws Fresh Criticism

Original Viral Exchange

The line was a direct recreation of a memorable exchange from the opening episode of the latest season of India's Got Latent, where Alia and her Alpha co-star Sharvari appeared as celebrity guests.

During the episode, an audience member shouted, "Paisa," after Samay Raina asked what women like most in men. As visibly annoyed Alia asked who had made the remark, Samay responded with, "Kisi gareeb aadmi ne," a witty comeback that drew applause and was widely praised online for calling out the stereotype with humour.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, with a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film is the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The spy thriller is scheduled to release in theatres this Friday.

ALSO READ: Alpha Teaser X Reactions: 'Big Disaster' To 'Cool' — Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Divides Internet

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