IRB Infrastructure Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 52%, EBITDA Margin Improves

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. reported a strong set of June-quarter earnings, with a sharp improvement in profitability driven by robust operating performance despite modest revenue growth.

The infrastructure developer posted a 51.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 306 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 202 crore a year ago.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 51.5% at Rs 306 crore vs Rs 202 crore YoY

Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 2,137 crore vs Rs 2,099 crore YoY

EBITDA up 21% at Rs 1,152 crore vs Rs 952 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 53.9% vs 45.4% YoY

Revenue from operations rose 1.8% to Rs 2,137 crore, up from Rs 2,099 crore in the corresponding period last year, indicating steady topline growth.

Operating performance, however, was the key highlight of the quarter. EBITDA increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,152 crore from Rs 952 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 53.9% from 45.4% a year earlier.

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