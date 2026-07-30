Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Mahesh Babu's Movie Night In Hyderabad Wins Hearts

Priyanka Chopra took a break from shooting to catch a film in Hyderabad with husband Nick Jonas and actor Mahesh Babu on Thursday. The three were at AMB Cinemas, the multiplex co-owned by Mahesh Babu.

The outing came to light after the cinema shared a photo of the trio posing together after the screening, with the picture soon doing the rounds on social media.

AMB Cinemas Shares Glimpse Of The Star-Studded Evening

AMB Cinemas posted the photo on Instagram, welcoming the celebrities for the special visit. Along with the picture, the multiplex expressed its delight at hosting the actors and thanked them for choosing the venue for their movie outing.

For the evening, Priyanka opted for a chic sleeveless dress, while Nick Jonas kept his look casual in a white shirt paired with black shorts. Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, chose a classic all-black outfit, keeping his appearance simple yet stylish.

The post from AMB Cinemas described the evening as memorable and expressed hope that the trio would return for another visit soon.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's New Varanasi Posters Spark Fan Frenzy: 'Jungli Billi Is Back'

Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Join Priyanka In India

Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad filming SS Rajamouli's ambitious action-adventure film, Varanasi. This schedule has also turned into family time, with Nick Jonas and the couple's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, accompanying her during the India stay.

The family arrived in India on Sunday, with paparazzi capturing them as they exited the airport together. Priyanka travelled in a comfortable brown co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder top, while Nick opted for an all-black outfit and was seen carrying Malti in his arms.

About Varanasi

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. Besides Priyanka Chopra, the film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

The action-adventure drama is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. With filming progressing in Hyderabad and the cast actively working on the project, excitement around the big-budget film continues to grow.

ALSO READ: Varanasi Shoot Resumes? Priyanka Chopra Arrives In Hyderabad With Nick Jonas, Malti; Fans Speculate

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