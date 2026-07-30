Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: India Schedule, Full Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

India face one of their biggest days of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra leading the country's medal hopes in the men's javelin throw final. The day also features a packed boxing schedule, the start of India's judo campaign, crucial athletics finals and the conclusion of Tejaswin Shankar's decathlon.

Alongside Neeraj's much-anticipated final, Indian boxers will look to secure places in gold medal bouts, while the athletics programme offers medal opportunities in the men's javelin, 400m hurdles, 200m and decathlon. Judo also gets underway with several Indian judokas aiming to progress deep into their respective categories.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Neeraj Chopra Lovlina Borgohain Tejaswin Shankar Preeti Pawar Jaismine Lamboria

CWG 2026: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026

The live telecast of Day 9 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app and website. The Games will also be broadcast live on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 9 Full Schedule

Athletics Schedule

2:35 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles.

3:20 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar returns for the decathlon discus throw.

4:05 p.m. – Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak compete in the mixed 4x400m relay heats.

5:00 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar competes in the decathlon pole vault.

11:30 p.m. – Tejaswin Shankar competes in the decathlon javelin throw.

12:45 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh compete in the men's javelin throw final (medal event).

1:05 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Tejaswin Shankar concludes his decathlon campaign with the 1500m.

1:30 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan compete in the men's 400m hurdles final (medal event).

1:55 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Animesh Kujur competes in the men's 200m final (medal event).

Boxing Schedule

3:15 p.m. – Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) – Women's 54kg semifinal.

4:30 p.m. – Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) – Men's 80kg semifinal.

7:15 p.m. – Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) – Women's 57kg semifinal.

7:30 p.m. – Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) – Women's 70kg semifinal.

8:15 p.m. – Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) – Men's 55kg semifinal.

11:30 p.m. – Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) – Women's 51kg semifinal.

12:15 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) – Women's 60kg semifinal.

12:45 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu) – Women's 75kg semifinal.

1:15 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) – Men's 60kg semifinal.

1:30 a.m. (Aug. 1) – Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) – Men's 90+kg semifinal.

Judo Schedule

3:30 p.m. onwards – Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) – Men's -60kg Round of 16.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) – Women's -52kg Round of 16.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique) – Men's -66kg Round of 16.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) – Women's -48kg Quarterfinal.

3:30 p.m. onwards – Yamini Mourya competes in the women's -47kg quarterfinal.

If the Indian judokas progress, they will compete in subsequent rounds later in the day.

Lawn Bowls Schedule

5:15 p.m. – Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh face the Falkland Islands in the men's pairs sectional play.

10:20 p.m. – Nayanmoni Saikia takes on Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) in the women's singles sectional play.

Track Cycling Schedule

5:21 p.m. – Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem compete in the men's 4000m individual pursuit Round 1.

8:30 p.m. – David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram compete in the men's keirin Round 1.

10:46 p.m. – Men's 4000m individual pursuit final (subject to qualification).

11:01 p.m. – Men's keirin Round 2 (subject to qualification).

11:45 p.m. – Men's keirin final (subject to qualification).

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Events

The spotlight will firmly be on Neeraj Chopra, who begins the evening as India's biggest medal hope in the men's javelin throw final after qualifying comfortably alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.

India will also have medal opportunities through Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in the men's 400m hurdles final, Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m final, while Tejaswin Shankar will complete his decathlon campaign after moving into medal contention with a personal-best in long jump.

The boxing ring could also deliver a host of finalists, with Preeti Pawar, Ankush Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Jadumani Singh, Sakshi Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal all bidding to book places in their respective categories gold medal bouts. Friday promises to be one of India's busiest and most important days of the Games, with medals and finals on the line across multiple sports.

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