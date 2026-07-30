Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes As Cricket Fraternity Salutes Ajinkya Rahane's India Career

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket on Thursday sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the cricketing fraternity, with cricket experts and fans celebrating one of India's most dependable batters of the modern era.
Rahane announced his decision through an emotional video on social media, bringing the curtain down on an international career that saw him represent India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. While he featured across all three formats, his greatest impact came in Test cricket, where he established himself as one of India's finest overseas batters and later captained the side to one of its greatest triumphs during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
Known for his calm demeanour and understated leadership, Rahane built a reputation for stepping up when India needed him most. His memorable centuries at Lord's and Melbourne, the historic series triumph in Australia, and his successful comeback in the 2023 World Test Championship final ensured he remained one of the defining figures of India's Test resurgence over the past decade.
In his farewell message, the 38-year-old reflected on a journey that began with long train rides from Dombivli in pursuit of his dream of wearing the India cap. He said the time felt right to move on, thanked the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association, teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, family and supporters, and expressed his desire to contribute to the game by mentoring the next generation.
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As news of his retirement spread, heartfelt messages quickly flooded social media, with many remembering not only his batting exploits but also his humility, professionalism and team-first attitude.
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Rahane on a "remarkable career", recalling their time together for Mumbai and praising his selfless approach.
Congratulations on a remarkable career, @ajinkyarahane88.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 30, 2026
The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia.…
Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle hailed Rahane as "an extraordinary team player" and said his leadership during India's historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph would define his legacy.
A tough, loyal cricketer, a person of great character and fairness and an extraordinary team player moves on in life. Ajinkya Rahane will be remembered for many things but more than for anything else, his outstanding leadership that produced India's greatest away series win in…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2026
The BCCI honoured Rahane's international career by sharing several memorable moments from his time in Team India colours, including a throwback video of his inspiring words after leading India to the historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.
Leadership, resilience, ultimate belief 💪— BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2026
🎥 Throwback to Captain @ajinkyarahane88's inspiring words following #TeamIndia's iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in 2020-21 🏆#ThankYouAjinkya pic.twitter.com/I1CzlzyC5c
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Rahane as a top-quality cricketer, saying his greatest legacy would always be leading India to the historic Test series triumph in Australia, alongside 'countless classy' innings.
@ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane, a top-quality cricketer with a calm head and immense pride for the game. His greatest legacy will always be leading India to that historic Test series win in Australia, along with countless classy innings. Congratulations on a wonderful career.… pic.twitter.com/xUZSDIsq6Y— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 30, 2026
Former India opener Aakash Chopra described Rahane as one of international cricket's "finest gentlemen", praising his composure under pressure and elegance at the crease while thanking the veteran for his contributions to Indian cricket.
Calm under pressure. Elegant under fire.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 30, 2026
International cricket bids farewell to one of its finest gentlemen.
Thank you, Ajinkya Rahane. 💙 #AjinkyaRahane @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/gFoYN9c1e9
Fans also celebrated Rahane's gentle nature off the field with old videos from his playing days, including a widely shared clip of him inviting the Afghanistan team to join India's celebrations after their maiden Test in 2018, a gesture many hailed as a perfect example of his humility and sportsmanship.
It was Afghanistan's first Test match. India won the match but didn't celebrate. Ajinkya Rahane then won everyone's hearts. ❤️— 𝕍¹⁸ (@FlickofWrists_) July 30, 2026
He invited the entire Afghanistan team to celebrate and cheer them on. 🇮🇳🤝🇦🇫
True sportsmanship from the Indian team and their captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/L5HArY1mP5
Fans also reflected on the end of an era, highlighting the combined success of India's iconic Test middle order of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane.
India's No.3, 4, 5 in Test cricket (2013-2022):— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 30, 2026
Virat Kohli - 9,230 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara - 7,195 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane - 5,077 runs.
Combined Test runs - 21,567.
Hundreds - 61.
End of Era…!!! pic.twitter.com/llr3RUMI3q
Fans also looked back at Rahane's memorable IPL 2023 campaign with Chennai Super Kings, where he reinvented himself as an aggressive opener and played a key role in the franchise's title-winning run.
AJINKYA RAHANE IN IPL 2023:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 30, 2026
- Champion.
- 326 Runs.
- 32.60 Average.
- 172.46 Strike Rate.
- Important 27(13) in the final.
Phenomenal player for CSK in the title winning Campaign 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/5qm7Xjjkuc
Fans also paid tribute to Rahane's classy demeanor on the field, describing him and Cheteshwar Pujara as the natural successors to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in carrying forward India's rich batting tradition.
The only two Indian batsmen who truly carried forward the legacy of class after Dravid and Laxman were Rahane and Pujara. You will always be remembered as one of the finest cricketers to represent India. Thank you for everything, Ajinkya Rahane! https://t.co/hEzIJNpmh0— Sherrlock (@engineeroast) July 30, 2026
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