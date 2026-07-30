Sachin Tendulkar Leads Tributes As Cricket Fraternity Salutes Ajinkya Rahane's India Career

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket on Thursday sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the cricketing fraternity, with cricket experts and fans celebrating one of India's most dependable batters of the modern era.

Rahane announced his decision through an emotional video on social media, bringing the curtain down on an international career that saw him represent India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. While he featured across all three formats, his greatest impact came in Test cricket, where he established himself as one of India's finest overseas batters and later captained the side to one of its greatest triumphs during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Known for his calm demeanour and understated leadership, Rahane built a reputation for stepping up when India needed him most. His memorable centuries at Lord's and Melbourne, the historic series triumph in Australia, and his successful comeback in the 2023 World Test Championship final ensured he remained one of the defining figures of India's Test resurgence over the past decade.

In his farewell message, the 38-year-old reflected on a journey that began with long train rides from Dombivli in pursuit of his dream of wearing the India cap. He said the time felt right to move on, thanked the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association, teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, family and supporters, and expressed his desire to contribute to the game by mentoring the next generation.

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As news of his retirement spread, heartfelt messages quickly flooded social media, with many remembering not only his batting exploits but also his humility, professionalism and team-first attitude.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Rahane on a "remarkable career", recalling their time together for Mumbai and praising his selfless approach.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle hailed Rahane as "an extraordinary team player" and said his leadership during India's historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph would define his legacy.

The BCCI honoured Rahane's international career by sharing several memorable moments from his time in Team India colours, including a throwback video of his inspiring words after leading India to the historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Rahane as a top-quality cricketer, saying his greatest legacy would always be leading India to the historic Test series triumph in Australia, alongside 'countless classy' innings.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra described Rahane as one of international cricket's "finest gentlemen", praising his composure under pressure and elegance at the crease while thanking the veteran for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Fans also celebrated Rahane's gentle nature off the field with old videos from his playing days, including a widely shared clip of him inviting the Afghanistan team to join India's celebrations after their maiden Test in 2018, a gesture many hailed as a perfect example of his humility and sportsmanship.

Fans also reflected on the end of an era, highlighting the combined success of India's iconic Test middle order of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane.

Fans also looked back at Rahane's memorable IPL 2023 campaign with Chennai Super Kings, where he reinvented himself as an aggressive opener and played a key role in the franchise's title-winning run.

Fans also paid tribute to Rahane's classy demeanor on the field, describing him and Cheteshwar Pujara as the natural successors to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in carrying forward India's rich batting tradition.

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