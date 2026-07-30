Redmi K100 Pro Max Rear Design Revealed In Leaked Promo Image Ahead Of July 31 Debut

A red-hued render, claimed to be an official promotional image of the Redmi K100 Pro Max, has surfaced online, courtesy of tipster @TechHome100 on X, giving fans their clearest look yet at the smartphone ahead of its launch.

The leaked image points to a flat display, a redesigned rectangular camera module and a rumoured 185Hz refresh rate. It also shows "Sound by Bose" branding on the rear panel.

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Company's Own Teaser Adds To The Picture

Redmi has also been dropping hints, with a teaser posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo showing a partial rear-panel view of the phone ahead of the ChinaJoy festival on July 31.

Hidden within the teaser are the silhouettes of three smartphones arranged to resemble "100," a subtle nod to the K100 series without confirming it outright.

Taken together, the leaked render and Redmi's teaser suggest the camera module will be positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel, while the volume rocker and power button appear to be located on the right edge - a design that closely resembles last October's Redmi K90 Pro Max.

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Three Models Expected, One Already Spotted On Geekbench

The Redmi K100 lineup is expected to include three models: the standard K100, the K100 Pro and the K100 Pro Max. One of the devices may have already appeared on Geekbench earlier this week, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB of RAM and Android 16.

However, the benchmark listing did not reveal which variant it belonged to. Redmi has confirmed that it will unveil a new device at the ChinaJoy 2026 event on July 31, leaving fans just days away from an official announcement.

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