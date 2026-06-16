Redmi Turbo 5 Is Here: Does It Pack Enough Punch To Beat OnePlus Nord CE6?

The Redmi Turbo 5 was launched on Tuesday, bringing a new option in India's mid-range smartphone market.

The device marks the debut of Xiaomi's performance-focused Turbo series in the country. The Redmi Turbo 5 focuses heavily on offering fast charging speed and camera versatility. This makes it a big rival for the OnePlus Nord CE6, which offers customers an unusually large battery, four IP ratings and a high-refresh-rate display.

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OnePlus Nord CE6 vs Redmi Turbo 5

Both smartphones fall in the same price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. The Redmi Turbo 5 costs Rs 37,999, while the Nord CE6 is available for Rs 31,998. When it comes to processors, the OnePlus Nord CE6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. The Redmi Turbo 5 features MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset with the top core clocked at 3.4GHz.

Both smartphones can handle gaming and daily workloads easily. In terms of RAM, the Turbo 5 offers 12GB of RAM against the Nord CE6's 8GB, giving it an advantage in gaming performance and multitasking.

The Turbo 5 offers a 6.59-inch OLED display at 120Hz with a 1.5K resolution. The Nord CE6 comes with a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel with the same resolution as the Turbo 5 and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The Redmi Turbo 5 offers 100W charging compared to the 80W on the Nord CE6.

The Nord CE6 has an 8,000mAh cell while the Turbo 5 offers a 7,560mAh battery.

If buyers want their phone to endure in terms of battery, then the OnePlus Nord CE6 is a good choice. For faster charging, the Turbo 5 is a better option.

The Redmi Turbo 5 offers a 50MP LYT-600 primary camera alongside a 20MP selfie shooter and 8MP ultrawide rear lens. The device comes with image stabilisation.

On the other hand, the Nord CE6 is available with a 50MP primary rear sensor, 32MP autofocus front camera with 4K video shooting capability and a 2MP secondary lens.

The Nord CE6 wins on front camera quality and video capability; the Turbo 5 wins on rear camera flexibility due to the ultrawide lens.

Both smartphones offer four safety ratings- IP 66/68/69/69K. The OnePlus Nord CE6 comes with Oxygen OS16 while the Turbo 5 offers HyperOS 3.

In terms of price and camera quality, the Nord CE6 is the clear winner. When it comes to rear camera flexibility and sustained multitasking, the Redmi Turbo 5 can be a better pick.

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