Yes Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 1,068.4 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

Yes Bank Q4 Results: Yes Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Saturday, April 18, and reported a jump of 44% in standalone net profit to Rs 1,068.4 crore.

The private lender's standalone net ‌profit rose to 10.7 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31, from 7.3 billion rupees a year earlier.

After months of ​subdued growth, credit demand at Indian lenders picked up ​in the second half of the year, fuelled ⁠by consumption tax cuts and a recovery in corporate ​lending.



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