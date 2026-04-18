Q4 Results Live Updates: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank Among Major Banks To Declare March Quarter Earnings

Q4 Results Live Updates: All eyes are on leading private banks for March quarter results today
1 minute ago
Apr 18, 2026
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q4 earnings on April 18, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on Q4 earnings and company announcements throughout the day. Among the most notable earnings to come out today are India's leading private banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank. Apart from these, Coal India's subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. will also come out with ist Q4 scorecard on Saturday.
Watch this space for all of India Inc's Q4 results action today!
HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: Key things to watch out in Q4 scorecard
HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: The key questions this quarter are whether deposit growth remains strong enough to support faster loan expansion, how quickly net interest margins can stabilise after rate-cut transmission, and whether asset quality stays benign after elevated agricultural slippages in the previous quarter. Commentary on growth priorities after the recent chairman transition will also be closely watched.
HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: Profit Seen Higher, NIMs To Stay Under Pressure
HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: HDFC Bank is expected to report higher profit in the March quarter, supported by growth in net interest income and steady asset quality, even as net interest margins remain under pressure from policy rate transmission.
Bloomberg estimates indicate net interest income may rise 4.9% year-on-year, while profit is seen up 8%. Provisions are expected to increase 7.9%, while net interest margin is seen moderating to 3.39% from 3.46%. Read More Here
Q4 Results Live Updates: Stable Credit Growth To Offset Pressure On NIMs, Treasury Income
Q4 Results Live Updates: India's banks are expected to report a steady March-quarter performance, with healthy loan growth and stable asset quality, while net interest margins are seen largely range-bound and treasury income may soften after the rise in bond yields. Read more here
Brokerages expect earnings to be supported by stronger advances growth and contained credit costs across large lenders. Global brokerage Citi expects 8%-10% year-on-year growth in net interest income, pre-provision operating profit growth of 8%-10%, and profit growth of 12%-15% in Q4 FY26.