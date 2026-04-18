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Q4 Results Live Updates: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank Among Major Banks To Declare March Quarter Earnings

Q4 Results Live Updates: India's leading private banking majors — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank will declare their March quarter results for FY26 today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank Among Major Banks To Declare March Quarter Earnings
Q4 Results Live Updates: All eyes are on leading private banks for March quarter results today
1 minute ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q4 earnings on April 18, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on Q4 earnings and company announcements throughout the day. Among the most notable earnings to come out today are India's leading private banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank. Apart from these, Coal India's subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. will also come out with ist Q4 scorecard on Saturday. 

Watch this space for all of India Inc's Q4 results action today!

Apr 18, 2026 11:48 (IST)
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HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: Key things to watch out in Q4 scorecard

HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: The key questions this quarter are whether deposit growth remains strong enough to support faster loan expansion, how quickly net interest margins can stabilise after rate-cut transmission, and whether asset quality stays benign after elevated agricultural slippages in the previous quarter. Commentary on growth priorities after the recent chairman transition will also be closely watched.

Apr 18, 2026 11:28 (IST)
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HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: Profit Seen Higher, NIMs To Stay Under Pressure

HDFC Bank Q4 Results Live: HDFC Bank is expected to report higher profit in the March quarter, supported by growth in net interest income and steady asset quality, even as net interest margins remain under pressure from policy rate transmission. 

Bloomberg estimates indicate net interest income may rise 4.9% year-on-year, while profit is seen up 8%. Provisions are expected to increase 7.9%, while net interest margin is seen moderating to 3.39% from 3.46%. Read More Here

 

Apr 18, 2026 11:28 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Five things to watch out in Q4 scorecard

Q4 Results Live Updates: Five Key Things To Watch

-The key commentary this earnings season will centre on deposit mobilisation, loan demand, unsecured retail and microfinance stress, credit costs, and the pace of NIM recovery in FY27.

-Investors will also watch whether geopolitical tensions and higher funding costs begin to affect growth trends in the new financial year.

-Brokerages expect earnings to be supported by stronger advances growth and contained credit costs across large lenders.

-Net interest income is seen growing in the high single to low double digits for several banks, though profit growth could be moderated by weaker trading gains.

-Net interest margins are expected to diverge across lenders, with some banks benefiting from deposit repricing while others absorb the full impact of the December repo rate cut.

Apr 18, 2026 11:29 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Stable Credit Growth To Offset Pressure On NIMs, Treasury Income

Q4 Results Live Updates: India's banks are expected to report a steady March-quarter performance, with healthy loan growth and stable asset quality, while net interest margins are seen largely range-bound and treasury income may soften after the rise in bond yields. Read more here

Brokerages expect earnings to be supported by stronger advances growth and contained credit costs across large lenders. Global brokerage Citi expects 8%-10% year-on-year growth in net interest income, pre-provision operating profit growth of 8%-10%, and profit growth of 12%-15% in Q4 FY26.

Apr 18, 2026 10:51 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q4 earnings on April 18, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog for all major updates on Q4 earnings results throughout the day.

Among the most notable earnings to come out today are India's leading private banks HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank. Watch this space for more!

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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