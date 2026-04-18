Q4 Results Live Updates: HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank Among Major Banks To Declare March Quarter Earnings

Q4 Results Live Updates: Five Key Things To Watch

-The key commentary this earnings season will centre on deposit mobilisation, loan demand, unsecured retail and microfinance stress, credit costs, and the pace of NIM recovery in FY27.

-Investors will also watch whether geopolitical tensions and higher funding costs begin to affect growth trends in the new financial year.

-Brokerages expect earnings to be supported by stronger advances growth and contained credit costs across large lenders.

-Net interest income is seen growing in the high single to low double digits for several banks, though profit growth could be moderated by weaker trading gains.

-Net interest margins are expected to diverge across lenders, with some banks benefiting from deposit repricing while others absorb the full impact of the December repo rate cut.