ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 13,702 Crore, Provisions Decline Sharply

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender's net profit rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 13,702 crore compared to Rs 12,630 crore in the year-ago period.

For the recently ended fiscal year 2025-26, its post-tax profit increased 6.2 per cent to Rs 50,147 crore from Rs 47,227 crore in FY25.

In the reporting quarter, the bank posted an 8.4 per cent increase in the core net-interest income to Rs 22,979 crore, while the non-interest income, excluding treasury, rose 5.6 per cent to Rs 7,415 crore.

The operating expenses grew 12 per cent to Rs 12,089 crore for the reporting quarter.

From an asset quality perspective, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.40 per cent from 1.53 per cent in December and 1.67 per cent a year ago.

Its provisions fell to Rs 96.16 crore in the March quarter from Rs 891 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,556 crore in the December quarter.

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