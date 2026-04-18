HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Dividend: Which Offers Highest Yield After Final FY26 Payout? Details Inside

HDFC Bank has taken the lead over ICICI Bank in the FY26 dividend yield race after announcing a higher total payout that lifted yield to 1.87% based on the current share price. Two of India's biggest private lenders declared their dividends on the same day, but the outcome was not the same.

For investors tracking dividend income, the comparison is simple: HDFC Bank's combined payout of Rs 15.50 per share is higher than ICICI Bank's Rs 12 per share final dividend. That has put HDFC Bank ahead on the available yield comparison after the final announcements.

Cash Return

HDFC Bank said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of Re 1 for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The bank had already paid a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on August 11, 2025, adjusted for bonus. With that, the total FY26 dividend stands at Rs 15.50 per share.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Dividend Tops Estimates For The Fifth Straight Quarter

Based on the current share price, HDFC Bank's dividend yield stands at 1.87%.

ICICI Bank said its board recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Rs 2, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend will be paid after approval by members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Trend Signal

The latest payout keeps focus on how both lenders are using profits to reward shareholders. HDFC Bank's combined interim and final payout gave it an edge, while ICICI Bank maintained its rising dividend track record with another annual payout.

Dividend yield often draws attention because it shows how much cash return investors receive against the market price of a share. In that measure, HDFC Bank is ahead on the disclosed figures after the FY26 announcements.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 13,702 Crore, Provisions Decline Sharply

Key Date

HDFC Bank said the record date for determining eligible shareholders is Friday, June 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank said the dividend will be paid after shareholder approval at its annual general meeting. Investors will now track payment timelines, record dates and whether future payouts continue the upward trend.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 9.1% To Rs 19,221 Crore, NII Up 3.2% YoY

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