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Viral Videos, Photos Capture Chaos After 21 Killed In Delhi Restaurant Fire

Thick smoke filled the hallways and stairwells as the flames quickly trapped residents, making the building a lethal trap

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Viral Videos, Photos Capture Chaos After 21 Killed In Delhi Restaurant Fire
Police, firefighters and health officials at the site after a fire broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.
PTI Photo

In the Malviya Nagar neighbourhood of South Delhi, a five-story commercial and residential structure caught fire, resulting in at least 21 fatalities and several injuries.

The multi-story building's basement or bottom floor caught fire at around 8:50 a.m. Situated in the narrow, crowded lanes of the Hauz Rani neighbourhood, the property was used as a restaurant called Lemon Green Restaurant. On the upper floors, there were guest accommodations called Flourish Stay and Micasa Inn B&B.

Thick smoke filled the hallways and stairwells as the flames quickly trapped residents, making the building a lethal trap. Witnesses recorded frightened residents leaping from the upper levels onto mattresses placed on the streets by friendly locals in a desperate attempt to flee.

Massive fire breaks out at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A woman jumps from the building to save her life. At least 10 dead

Warning⚠️: Disturbing images pic.twitter.com/Q6pzw4nbGI

— Karan Singh / करन सिंह (@Journo_Karan) June 3, 2026

People were seen clinging to windows and climbing rooftops to escape the massive blaze, waiting to be rescued.

#BREAKING: 10 Dead, 11 Injured in Massive Restaurant Fire in South Delhi

At least 10 people have died and 11 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at the multi-storey Lemon Green Restaurant in the Hauz Rani area of New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Fire… pic.twitter.com/g4CVUmNG8N

— upuknews (@upuknews1) June 3, 2026 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

 Police cordon off the area after a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

 New Delhi: Police and firefighters were at the site after a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

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