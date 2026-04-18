HDFC Bank Dividend Tops Estimates For The Fifth Straight Quarter

HDFC Bank Ltd. approved its final dividend of Rs 13 per share for the fiscal 2026, topping estimates for a fifth straight quarter, according to an exchange filing from the company on Saturday. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout is Friday June 19, 2026.

According to analysts' consensus estimates on Bloomberg, the bank was projected to declare a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. Along with the firm's previously announced special dividend of Rs 5 per share. This would take the total amount of Bloomberg's dividend expectations for fiscal 2026 to Rs 13.08 per share, compared to the actual amount of about to Rs 15.50 per share, as reported by the company.

"The bank paid a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each (adjusted for bonus) on August 11, 2025. The Board of Directors have now recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.00 per equity share of Rs 1 for the year ended March 31, 2026." the filing said.

The special interim dividend was Rs 2.50 due to the price being adjusted after the company announced its bonus issue of shares in the 1:1 ratio.

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Previous Track Record

For fiscal 2025, HDFC Bank announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share against Bloomberg estimates of Rs 10.38 per share. For financial year 2024, the bank declared Rs 9.75 per share, above estimates of Rs 9.25 per share. For fiscal 2023, the actual dividend stood at Rs 9.5 per share versus estimates of Rs 7.37 per share. For financial year 2022, the bank paid Rs 7.75 per share, higher than estimates of Rs 5.76 per share.

Share price of HDFC Bank ended 0.56% higher to Rs 799.90 in Friday's trade, compared to a 0.65% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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