Realme P4R 5G With Massive 8,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On June 10, Key Specs Confirmed

The Realme P4R 5G will launch in India on June 10 at 12 p.m. IST, the smartphone maker confirmed on Wednesday. Realme has also revealed several key specifications of the upcoming device, the standout being a massive 8,000mAh battery under its hood, along with a dual rear camera array and a MediaTek processor. The upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase through the official Realme India online store and Flipkart in three colour options: Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare.

Realme P4R 5G Specs And Features (Confirmed)

The Realme P4R 5G will come equipped with a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging via USB Type-C. According to Realme, the battery can deliver up to three days of typical usage, 12.5 hours gaming on Free Fire, 26.9 hours navigation, 21.6 hours YouTube video playback, and 6.5 days of music playback.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. For heat management, the Realme P4R 5G includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation surface. It will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box.

On the display front, the Realme P4R 5G gets a flat panel with support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits max brightness. It also carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810H certification. It will also sport a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor.

The device is expected to offer at least 256GB of internal storage and up to 14GB of Dynamic RAM. Measuring 8.8mm in thickness, it will also include a customisable AI Pulse Light on the rear with nine colour options and five speed settings.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Surfaces On Certification Website; May Get Slimmer, With Bigger Battery

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