Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Surfaces On Certification Website; May Get Slimmer, With Bigger Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is anticipated to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London, alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. Ahead of its launch, the book-style foldable has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database, offering fresh confirmation of its name and model details. Additionally, a tipster has suggested that the device will house a battery bigger than its predecessor's and will be slimmer as well, even though its weight might remain unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Spotted On Certification Website

According to the certification portal, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra carries the model number SM-F976, along with several regional variants including SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q, and SM-F976Z. The certification entry does not disclose any technical specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specs Tipped

However, a new leak by tipster Ice Universe gives away some of its features, including its physical attributes and performance upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to maintain the same 215 gm weight as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while becoming slightly slimmer at 4.1 mm when unfolded, compared to 4.2 mm on the previous generation.

Power is tipped to see significant upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to house a significantly larger 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh cell in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, paired with faster 45W charging support instead of the earlier 25W capability.

Powering the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and the device is rumoured to sport a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch inner foldable display. The foldable is also expected to retain a quad-camera array on the rear, headlined by a 200MP main sensor, which may be paired with a 50MP secondary lens.

Also read: Apple iPhone Ultra May Come In White, Get Vapour Chamber Cooling

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