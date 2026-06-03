'Perturbed, Not Angry': Trump Details Tense Conversation With Netanyahu Over Lebanon Offensive

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged having a tense conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's military actions in Lebanon, saying he was frustrated by the continued fighting but maintained that the two leaders share a strong relationship.

Speaking in Pod Force One podcast with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Trump appeared to confirm reports of a heated exchange with Netanyahu, though he downplayed suggestions that he was angry.

"I did. I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed that it's constantly fighting with Lebanon," Trump said when asked about reports that he had confronted the Israeli leader.

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"You know, at some point there's going to be a meeting. We're going to stop this. You have to stop it," he added.

The remarks come after multiple media outlets reported that Trump had an expletive-filled phone conversation with Netanyahu on Monday, amid growing concerns within the US administration that Israel's escalation in Lebanon could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

According to sources familiar with the call cited by ABC News, Trump accused Netanyahu of being ungrateful and described him as "crazy" during the roughly 15-minute conversation. At one point, Trump allegedly asked the Israeli prime minister, "What the f*** are you doing?"

The reported exchange came as Iran threatened to suspend negotiations with Washington over Israeli military operations in Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to engage the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Despite the reported tensions, Trump stressed that his relationship with Netanyahu remains strong.

"But I have a very good relationship with him. We've done well together. He's a great person," Trump said.

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"I like Bibi a lot, and I've worked very well with him. You know where he is? I'm a wartime president, and he's a wartime president. It's a very important part of the world, and I think we've done very well."

Trump also underscored the role played by the United States in supporting Israel, saying, "We would have never done it without the United States."

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