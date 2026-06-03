Iran Agreed 'Won't Have Nuclear Weapons', Trump's Big Claim Amid Talks Stalemate

Iran has agreed to not to pursue a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump was reported as saying on Wednesday, amid the escalation in hostilities between the two countries.

"They've already agreed they're ‌not ⁠going to have a nuclear weapon," ​Trump said in a podcast interview.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.