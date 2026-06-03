Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Iran Agreed 'Won't Have Nuclear Weapons', Trump's Big Claim Amid Talks Stalemate

"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said in a podcast interview.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Iran Agreed 'Won't Have Nuclear Weapons', Trump's Big Claim Amid Talks Stalemate
File image of US President Donald Trump
(Photo: PTI/AP)

Iran has agreed to not to pursue a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump was reported as saying on Wednesday, amid the escalation in hostilities between the two countries.

"They've already agreed they're ‌not ⁠going to have a nuclear weapon," ​Trump said in a podcast interview.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet The Four Indian-Origin Footballers Set To Play In The Tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet The Four Indian-Origin Footballers Set To Play In The Tournament

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source