Iran Agreed 'Won't Have Nuclear Weapons', Trump's Big Claim Amid Talks Stalemate

File image of US President Donald Trump(Photo: PTI/AP)
Iran has agreed to not to pursue a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump was reported as saying on Wednesday, amid the escalation in hostilities between the two countries.
"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said in a podcast interview.
(This is a developing story)
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