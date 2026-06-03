'Will Negotiate But...': Iran Says Kuwait, Bahrain 'Bear Direct Responsibility' For US Attacks

Iran on Wednesday accused Kuwait and Bahrain of bearing direct and clear responsibility for what it described as US attacks on Iranian targets, while reiterating that it remains open to negotiations despite escalating tensions in the Gulf.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency, Iran's Foreign Ministry alleged that US forces launched attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island from military facilities located in Kuwait and Bahrain.

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The ministry said the strikes violated both a ceasefire understanding and international law.

"It strongly condemns" what it called an "aggressive action by the terrorist US military" against the tanker and communications infrastructure, according to the statement.

Iran alleged that the attacks were launched early Wednesday from two countries in the region before naming Kuwait and Bahrain. Tehran accused Washington of using the territory and facilities of regional states to conduct military operations against Iran.

"The governments of Kuwait and Bahrain bear direct and clear responsibility" for the attacks, the ministry said, adding that Iran reserves the right to self-defence and would employ all available means to respond to future attacks, including action against their source.

The latest accusations come amid heightened tensions across the Gulf region following a series of attacks and counterattacks linked to the ongoing US-Iran confrontation.

Separately, a senior UAE official called for a united Gulf response after renewed attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain that were blamed on Iran.

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"In light of Iran's repeated aggression against the brotherly states of Kuwait and Bahrain, a firm, unified and cohesive Gulf stance is imperative. No Gulf state should be left to face these attacks alone, because the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their destiny is one and the same," UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said in a post on X.

"This aggression does not just target one country, it targets us all," he added.

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