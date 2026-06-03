'Harsher Responses As Promised': Iran Shares Video As It Targets US Bases After Attack On Tanker

Iran's consulate in Mumbai laid out Tehran's escalation logic in stark, sequential terms on Wednesday, posting a point-by-point account of the overnight exchange that saw missiles and drones fly across the Gulf — and warning that fiercer retaliation is still to come.

The post by the official @IRANinMumbai account read, "US strikes an Iranian tanker near Hormuz. Iran hits a US-Israeli vessel. US then strikes a communications tower. Iran responds with missile and drone attacks on a regional US airbase and the US Fifth Fleet HQ. Harsher responses as promised."

The post was accompanied by footage showing what appeared to be a vessel ablaze on dark waters and a separate clip of an interceptor missile streaking across a night sky — images Iran framed as evidence of its retaliatory capability.

The sequence outlined by Tehran tells a story of rapid, tit-for-tat escalation.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. military had disabled an oil tanker heading for an Iranian port by striking it with a Hellfire missile, after the vessel repeatedly ignored warnings from American forces enforcing a maritime blockade against Iran.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: US Military Fires Hellfire Missile At Tanker Heading Toward Iran

Iran then struck back against a vessel it described as US-Israeli linked. When the U.S. subsequently hit what Iran called a communications tower — CENTCOM described it as a military ground control station on Qeshm Island — Tehran responded with the broad missile and drone salvo targeting U.S. installations in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The IRGC claimed it fired at least 10 ballistic missiles at Kuwait, saying the strikes were in response to what it called the "brazen and blatant aggression" by U.S. forces on Qeshm Island.

CENTCOM flatly denied the IRGC's claims of success, stating that all Iranian attacks on American forces failed and that US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.

Iran's closing line — "harsher responses as promised" — was a direct callback to the IRGC's earlier warning that the era of hit-and-run was over, and that any further aggression would be met with a response that goes beyond established rules and boundaries. The Gulf, for now, remains on edge.

ALSO READ: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait; Explosions Heard In Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island

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