Biggest-Ever Buy: India Preps $2 Billion Homegrown Drone Orders, Industry Body Says

In a bid to bolster its defence preparedness and fast-track the modernisation of its armed forces, India is set to place military drone orders worth over $2 billion with domestic manufacturers this year, a move that would mark the country's biggest-ever acquisition of unmanned aerial systems, Reuters reported, citing an industry body closely associated with the government.

The proposed purchase is in an advanced stage of planning and deliveries are expected to be completed within 18-24 months. The procurement would represent a sharp increase from recent government orders worth around Rs 3,000 crore for tactical-class drones.

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Speaking to Reuters, Smit Shah, president of the Drone Federation India, said the next phase of drone acquisitions could exceed Rs 20,000 crore and may be executed through a fast-track procurement process aimed at meeting urgent operational requirements.

The move comes amid growing recognition of the role drones play in modern warfare. Their extensive deployment during recent conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving Iran, has transformed battlefield strategies while making advanced drone systems more affordable.

India's own military planning has also been influenced by recent hostilities with Pakistan, where unmanned aerial vehicles were deployed on a large scale, underscoring the need for enhanced surveillance and strike capabilities.

Industry experts say the armed forces are increasingly relying on emergency procurement mechanisms to quickly induct drones across multiple operational domains. The government has simultaneously prioritised indigenous defence manufacturing, encouraging domestic companies to develop advanced drone technologies.

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India currently has over 600 drone and component manufacturers, including major defence players and emerging startups focused on reconnaissance, logistics, loitering munitions and precision-strike systems.

According to Reuters, policy reforms, faster procurement timelines and government-backed initiatives such as iDEX have helped accelerate growth in the sector, attracting investment and enabling companies to rapidly scale up production to meet rising military demand.

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