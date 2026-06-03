Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Many Districts; Check Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for all districts in Kerala till June 6 as the state awaits the onset of the southwest monsoon. The weather agency has forecast isolated "heavy to very heavy" rainfall during this period. Authorities have warned of possible disruptions, including waterlogging, flash floods, traffic congestion, and power outages in vulnerable areas. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as rain activity is expected to intensify across the state.

The IMD expects the southwest monsoon to reach Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date of June 1. The delayed arrival could also affect the monsoon's progress across the rest of the country.

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Kerala Rains: District-Wise Weather Forecast

According to the agency, an orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur for Wednesday amid a very likely possibility of up to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the remaining districts.

On June 4, when southwest monsoon may hit Kerala, as many as half of the districts have been put on an orange alert by the IMD. Up to very heavy rainfall is expected in many districts on June 5 as well. On June 6, most districts will remain on a yellow alert. The agency has warned of up to 115.6-204.4 mm rainfall for districts on an orange alert, warning of waterlogged roads, power cuts, and possible damage to vulnerable structures.

Photo source: IMD

Day-Wise Alerts:

June 3: IMD issues orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur. It also issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode.

June 4: Orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur. Yellow alert for remaining places.

June 5: Orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the remaining districts.

June 6: The agency issued a yellow alert for all districts except Kannur and Kasaragode, where an orange alert will be in place.

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