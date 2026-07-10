Mumbai-Pune Passengers, Beware: Deccan Queen, Pune Intercity SF Among Trains Cancelled Till July 17

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune are likely to face continued disruption as Central Railway on Friday announced cancellation of several passenger and long distance trains until July 17 due to restoration work in the landslide hit Lonavala-Karjat ghat section.

Central Railway said that the cancellations were necessitated after heavy monsoon rains triggered multipe landslides that damaged railway infrastructure in the Bhor Ghat section, making train operations unsafe until repairs are completed.

ALSO READ: Attention Travellers: Central Railway Cancels These Trains Till July 17 After Lonavala-Karjat Landslide

According to Central Railway, the following Mumbai-Pune intercity services are among those cancelled until July 17:

12123 CSMT–Pune Deccan Queen Express

12124 Pune–CSMT Deccan Queen Express

12127 CSMT–Pune Intercity Superfast Express

12128 Pune–CSMT Intercity Superfast Express

11007 CSMT–Pune Deccan Express

11008 Pune–CSMT Deccan Express

11009 CSMT–Pune Sinhagad Express

11010 Pune–CSMT Sinhagad Express

12125 CSMT–Pune Pragati Express

12126 Pune–CSMT Pragati Express

22105 CSMT–Pune Indrayani Express

22106 Pune–CSMT Indrayani Express

Central Railways has also cancelled several long distance trains including:

Hubbali–Dadar Express (17317/17318)

Indore–Daund Express (22943/22944)

Bhuj–Pune Express (11091/11092)

Dhule–CSMT Express (11011/11012)

Satara–Dadar Express (11027/11028)

Some other trains have been partially cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated or diverted depending on their route.

According to Central Railway, restoration work is underway on a war footing, with engineering teams engaged in clearing debris, inspecting tracks, stabilising vulnerable slopes, and repairing damaged railway infrastructure in the affected section.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section, buring tracks under mud, rocks and debris. The landslides damaged track infrastructure between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill in Central Railway's Mumbai Division, disrupting one of India's busiest rail corridors connecting Mumbai and Pune, TOI reported.

Central Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status before travelling, as cancellations, diversions and schedule changes may continue until restoration work is completed. Passengers with confirmed reservations on cancelled trains are eligible for refunds as per Indian Railway rules.

Railway officials expect services to gradually resume only after the Lonavala-Karjat ghat section is fully restored and certified safe for train operations, which is currently expected no earlier than July 17.

ALSO READ: Viral Train Video: TC Suspended Over 'Honeymoon-Themed' First AC Coach, Decorator Booked

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.