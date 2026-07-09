Viral Train Video: TC Suspended Over 'Honeymoon-Themed' First AC Coach, Decorator Booked

A video showing an Indian Railways First AC cabin on the Nandigram Express decorated like a "honeymoon suite" has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. The cabin was adorned with balloons, flowers, rose petals, fairy lights and an "I LOVE YOU" display.

The video, originally shared by the decorator, quickly gained traction online, with many users dubbing the coach the "Suhagrat Express" and a "honeymoon suite on wheels."

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According to the South Central Railway, the couple had privately hired the decorator to deck out their compartment, who allegedly boarded the train and entered the First AC coach at Jalna station without obtaining official authorisation.

Railway officials described the unauthorised entry into the premium coach as a serious breach of security and operational protocols, India Today reported.

Following the incident, Indian Railways has suspended the Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) on duty with immediate effect, pending an inquiry into the alleged security lapse and the circumstances under which the decorator was allowed access to the coach, reported TOI.

Railway authorities also ordered a departmental inquiry to determine how the decorator gained access to the coach and whether other officials were responsible for the lapse.

South Central Railway stated that permitting an outsider to enter a reserved First AC coach without authorisation constitutes a serious breach of railway security protocols. The railways said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible after the departmental inquiry is completed, The Print reported.

The viral video drew mixed reactions online. While some users appreciated the couple's romantic surprise and elaborate decorations, others questioned why such decorations were permitted inside railway coaches and raised concerns over passenger safety, cleanliness and misuse of public property.

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