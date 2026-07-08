Fact Check: Western Railway Says Viral 'Samosa Stop' Video Is Misleading

Western Railway has dismissed as "false and misleading" a viral social media claim that a loco pilot halted a passenger train to buy samosas, clarifying that the video was taken out of context and did not involve the Indore-Mhow DEMU passenger service.

According to the railway, the train seen in the viral clip was a goods train operated by Concor Green Field Private Terminus, hauled by locomotives numbered 27237 and 27600. The authorities said the train had already been halted at Rau Home Signal near Indore due to scheduled engineering and maintenance work being carried out in the Rau yard.

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The Railways posted on X, writing, "Fact Check: The claim made in this post is false and misleading. The goods train (Concor Green Field Private Terminus), hauled by Loco Nos. 27237 & 27600, was already halted at RAU Home Signal due to scheduled engineering work in the RAU yard. It was not stopped to purchase food."

During the authorised stop, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) got off the train to buy samosas and kachoris from a nearby shop. Western Railway clarified that the train was already stopped for operational work and was not halted to allow the crew to buy food.

The clarification came after the video went viral on social media, with several posts claiming that the Indore–Mhow DEMU passenger train had been deliberately stopped to allow the crew to buy snacks. The footage sparked criticism online, with many users questioning railway safety protocols and the conduct of the train crew.

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Railway officials said the video had been selectively edited and deliberately misrepresented to create a misleading narrative, giving the false impression that a passenger train had been halted exclusively for a food break.

Western Railway urged the public not to rely on unverified social media content and advised people to verify information through official sources before sharing it online.

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