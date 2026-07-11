Bomb Scare: Mumbai Police Receive Call Threatening To Blow Up Red Fort In Delhi

Mumbai Police received a threatening phone call claiming that the Red Fort in Delhi would be blown up, prompting an immediate security response. The information was first reported by ANI, citing police officials.

Following the call, Mumbai Police alerted the Delhi Police and other concerned security agencies as per standard protocol.

Delhi Police immediately heightned security at and around the Red Fort after receiving the alert from Mumbai Police. Personnel from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog squad and local police teams were deployed to the Red Fort to conduct an extensive anti-sabotage search of the monument and its surrounding areas, according to police officials.

Police officials have stated that nothing suspicious was found during the search operation and the threat call is currently being treated as a hoax, but authorities are continuing investigation as a precaution.

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Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to identify the caller. Investigators are examining the phone number, call records and other technical evidence to trace the origin of the threat. Delhi Police are coordinating with the Mumbai Police as a part of the investigation.

As cited by the Times of India, police officials have reiterated that every bomb threat is treated seriously, regardless of whether it later turns out to be a hoax, to ensure public safety.

This threat comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding the Red Fort, which has previously received bomb threats and remains a high security protected monument due to its national importance. Earlier this year, bomb threat emails targeting the Red Fort and other government establishments in Delhi were examined and later declared as hoaxes after extensive searches.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the caller, the motive behind the threat, or whether any arrests have been made, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

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