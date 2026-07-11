7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts: 20 Years On, Remembering The Victims, Survivors And A City Changed

Mumbai on Saturday marked two decades since the 7/11 train blasts of 2006, when seven near-simultaneous bomb explosions tore through first-class compartments of the city's Western Railway suburban network during the evening rush hour, killing 187 people and injuring 817 others in one of India's deadliest terror attacks.

A Legal Battle Still Unresolved

The anniversary comes a year after the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 men who had been convicted by a special court in the case, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Five of the men had been sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment in 2015, and had spent nearly two decades in prison before their release.

The Maharashtra government has since challenged the acquittal before the Supreme Court, leaving survivors uncertain, two decades on, about who was actually responsible.

Survivors Carry The Weight Of That Evening

For 40-year-old Chirag Chauhan, a chartered accountant from Malad who was left paralysed below the chest, the acquittal reopened old wounds. He told The Indian Express that survivors still don't know who carried out the blasts, and that "maybe the real accused are still roaming free."

Despite building a full career and family life from his wheelchair, he said he continues speaking out every year "because it should not be forgotten."

Mahendra Pitale, an office superintendent with Western Railway who lost a hand in the blast, said the acquittal left survivors in shock after 19 years of waiting for accountability. He told the newspaper that a good prosthetic limb costs around Rs 10 lakh, and that "people with amputations need long-term support, not one-time assistance."

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For Bindiya Rane, whose father Balam Rane survived with permanent hearing loss and never travelled by train alone again until his death in 2022, the day carries a different weight altogether. The family marked July 11 each year as his second birthday, she told The Indian Express, even as she maintains that "accountability is important" two decades later.

Commuters Say Little Has Changed

At Churchgate station on Saturday, commuter Gabriel Fernandes, who has travelled Mumbai's trains for 25 years, told PTI that security "is still not in place" despite the anniversary, calling for stricter checks at station entry gates as crowds have swelled.

Another commuter, Tejshree Patil, recalled being very young when the blasts claimed a large number of lives, and said, "The government should further strengthen security measures. More attention should also be given to the safety of women. Security here is still not adequate, and people continue to feel unsafe."

Tributes At Mahim Station

Western Railway officials laid floral tributes at a memorial at Mahim station on Saturday. Principal Chief Personnel Officer Saharsh Bajpai told ANI that officials gather every year "to pay tribute to all departed souls," adding he hoped such an incident would never recur.

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Twenty years on, the anniversary remains as much a legal question as a personal one — survivors rebuilding shattered lives while still waiting, as Chauhan put it, to answer the most basic question of who was behind the attack.

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