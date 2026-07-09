Delhi-NCR Rains: Roads Flooded, Traffic Crawls As Heavy Showers Lash Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy overnight and morning rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, flooding roads and snarling traffic across several parts of the region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert warning of continued thunderstorms and intense showers over the coming hours.

Visuals shared by PTI from Faridabad's Sector 55 showed a stretch of road submerged under murky brown floodwater, with cars, an auto-rickshaw and other vehicles wading through knee-deep water as splashes rose around their tyres.

A separate clip from IANS showed waterlogging on Delhi's Vikas Marg, with vehicles moving cautiously through flooded stretches outside shuttered market buildings early on Thursday morning.

Footage shared by ANI from Munirka showed a car navigating a badly flooded street at night, with water levels high enough to reach the vehicle's lower body as its tail-lights reflected off the waterlogged road.

Another video, shared by the account "ThunderWild Weather," showed a severely flooded indoor or covered area with water gushing rapidly across the floor, with the account warning of similar accumulation across Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining parts of western Uttar Pradesh through the day.

The IMD, in a district-wise nowcast warning valid for the next two to three hours, issued red alerts for lightning and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm/h across all districts of Delhi, along with Faridabad, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar in Haryana.

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The weather office also issued orange alerts for thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rain across parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Noida and Muzaffarnagar, as well as in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh.

The IMD has advised residents to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors until the intense rain spell subsides. Authorities have warned that strong winds of up to 40 kmph, coupled with poor visibility, could worsen traffic disruptions and lead to localised power outages.

Gurugram and Noida authorities have also reportedly urged private firms and corporate offices to implement work-from-home measures to reduce congestion and keep emergency routes clear.

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