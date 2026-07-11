Lava Confirms Staff Among Victims Of Vietnam Speedboat Tragedy

Lava Mobiles confirmed on Saturday that some of its channel partners and employees were among those affected in the speedboat tragedy off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, adding that it is working closely with authorities and supporting the affected families.

In a statement on X, the company said it was in constant contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and local authorities to gather information about the safety and well-being of those involved. It added that its teams in India and Vietnam were coordinating with affected families and providing all possible assistance.

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Lava also urged families seeking information to contact the Control Room set up by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, which is assisting relatives and coordinating emergency support.

The statement came after at least 15 Indian tourists were killed when a speedboat carrying 36 people, including four crew members, capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to local media reports. The vessel was travelling from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port when it overturned around 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

Initial reports said rough sea conditions prevailed in the area, throwing everyone on board into the water. Vietnamese authorities launched search and rescue operations immediately, with efforts continuing to trace survivors and those still missing. The cause of the accident has not yet been established and an investigation is underway.

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The Indian Embassy in Hanoi said it had activated emergency response measures and established control rooms in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to assist affected families and coordinate with Vietnamese authorities.

Officials said rescue operations would continue until every passenger is accounted for, while the identities of the victims are yet to be officially confirmed.

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