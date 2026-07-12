Sheikh Hamad, Leader Who Made Qatar One Of Richest Nations, Dies

Qatar's Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Qatari emir who turned his country into one of the wealthiest in the world, has died. He was nearly 74.

Sheikh Hamad died the morning of July 12, the Amiri Diwan seat of rule said in a post on X. It did not provide a cause of death.

Sheikh Hamad overthrew his father in a bloodless coup in 1995, and ruled for 18 years before peacefully handing power to his son Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. In that time, the country went from shipping its first cargo of liquefied natural gas in 1996 to becoming the world's largest exporter of LNG. Hamad parlayed these riches into global influence and unrivaled wealth for his citizens.

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