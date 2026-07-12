Corporate Actions This Week: TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur, V-Mart, Zensar Tech, Pfizer | Full List

The D-Street will be buzzing with a plethora of corporate actions this week as over a 100 companies have set their record dates between July 13 and 17 including Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, MRF, Lupin, Dabur India and Cummins India. Tata Consultancy Services will trade ex-dividend on July 15 for an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The company's record date has also been fixed as July 15.

A host of companies will trade ex-dividend on July 17. Honeywell Automation India has announced a final dividend of Rs 110 per share, while MRF has declared a final dividend of Rs 229 per share. Pfizer will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 75 per share, and Cummins India for a final dividend of Rs 46 per share. All four companies have fixed July 17 as the record date.

ALSO READ: Dividend Alert: Bharti Airtel Fixes Record Date For Highest-Ever Payout; Check Last Date To Qualify

Among other notable names, Lupin will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 18 per share, Zensar Technologies for a final dividend of Rs 12.60 per share, Blue Star for a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share, and JK Lakshmi Cement for a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share. The record date for these companies is July 17.

Dabur India has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share, while Bajaj Electricals will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share. Bharat Heavy Electricals has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share, Zydus Wellness a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share, V-Mart Retail a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, and Kotak Mahindra Bank a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share. The record date for all these companies is July 17.

Aside from all these dividends we have Indian Toners & Developers' stock split and Minolta Finance's rights issue with July 17 as the record date.

Check Full List Of All 101 Companies

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.