Vietnam Boat Tragedy: 16 Indian Tourists Who Survived Accident Returning Home, One Hospitalised

The 16 Indian tourists who survived a boating accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam that left 15 dead are set to be discharged from the hospital and sent back to India, as per a PTI report.

One surviving tourist is still undergoing medical care in the hospital.

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A speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Hon May Rut Ngaoi to the south of Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, killing 15 Indian tourists on board.

The boat had 32 Indian tourists and four crew members.

"After obtaining medical treatment, 15 survivors of yesterday's tragic boat accident have been discharged from hospital and are travelling back to India," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc," it said.

It added that teams from the embassy and consulate are at Phu Quoc for any assistance.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. In this case, the tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the embassy.

The bodies of all the deceased tourists have been recovered. They are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City for completion of formalities, after which, they will be transported to India, according to an 'X' post by the Embassy of India in Vietnam,

"The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities who have assured all assistance for earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India," the post said, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

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The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable, local media reported.

(With PTI Inputs)

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